Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of FJTNY stock remained flat at $$5.21 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. Fuji Media has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $6.54.
About Fuji Media
