Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of FJTNY stock remained flat at $$5.21 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. Fuji Media has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

