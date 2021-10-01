Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $194,305.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00066334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00103254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00134873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,327.93 or 1.00018667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.60 or 0.06774422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

