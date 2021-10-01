FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $7.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

CUBI stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,799,000 after purchasing an additional 133,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.