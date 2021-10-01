FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.30. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

WY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NYSE:WY opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

