FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oxford Biomedica plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oxford Biomedica in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Gardner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oxford Biomedica’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OXBDF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Biomedica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OXBDF stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.