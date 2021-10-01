FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nine Dragons Paper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan expects that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nine Dragons Paper’s FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

OTCMKTS NDGPY opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. Nine Dragons Paper has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $39.91.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.