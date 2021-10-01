FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WDO. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.56.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$10.15 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$14.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10.

In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total value of C$596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at C$1,769,595.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,687,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.