FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cintas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $10.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.60.

Shares of CTAS opened at $380.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.38 and its 200 day moving average is $370.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $311.69 and a fifty-two week high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.