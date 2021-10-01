FY2022 EPS Estimates for NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Lifted by Analyst

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NTT DATA in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NTT DATA in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.41. NTT DATA has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $20.75.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.