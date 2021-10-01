GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GME. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GameStop has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get GameStop alerts:

NYSE GME opened at $175.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.78 and a beta of -2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.95. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth $380,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in GameStop by 12.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.