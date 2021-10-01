Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. Garmin posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.04.

GRMN traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.40. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 1 year low of $93.74 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

