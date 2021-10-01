GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €29.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.50 ($44.12).

Shares of G1A opened at €39.59 ($46.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.67 and a 200-day moving average of €36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €41.31 ($48.60).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

