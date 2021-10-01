GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.50 ($44.12).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €39.59 ($46.58) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €41.31 ($48.60). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

