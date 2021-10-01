General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GEVI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. General Environmental Management has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.31.
About General Environmental Management
