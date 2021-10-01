General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GEVI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. General Environmental Management has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.31.

About General Environmental Management

General Environmental Management, Inc is an integrated environmental service company, which engages in the provision of field services, remediation transportation, and EHS compliance services. It also offers on-site technical services, on-site and off-site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous wastes.

