General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Brokerages predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.94 billion and the lowest is $4.67 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after acquiring an additional 594,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

