General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Cut by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after acquiring an additional 594,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of General Mills by 40.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of General Mills by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.06. 98,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.