General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 70.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 10.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.82 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

