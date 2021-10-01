Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Major Shareholder Sells $407,112.04 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 16,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $407,112.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 5.56.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 206.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 208.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 167.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

