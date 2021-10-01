Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after buying an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after buying an additional 130,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,733 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,006,000 after buying an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

GPC traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.43. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

