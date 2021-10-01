George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

Investment analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 52.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WNGRF. Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 target price (up from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

