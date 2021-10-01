Geraint Jones Sells 7,050 Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Geraint Jones sold 7,050 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,396 ($44.37), for a total transaction of £239,418 ($312,801.15).

Geraint Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Geraint Jones sold 7,050 shares of Admiral Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,432 ($44.84), for a total transaction of £241,956 ($316,117.06).

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 3,108 ($40.61) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,485.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,236.58. Admiral Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,586.79 ($33.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The company has a market cap of £9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 161 ($2.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,641.29 ($34.51).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

