Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $439.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Geron by 741.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Geron by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

