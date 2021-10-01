GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GFL. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.12. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$25.38 and a 12-month high of C$48.34.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

