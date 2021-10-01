Gifto (GTO) Price Up 7.8% This Week

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Gifto has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $26.69 million and $6.09 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00117267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00169045 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

