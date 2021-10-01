Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 225.5% from the August 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

VPN stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90.

