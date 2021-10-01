Globeflex Capital L P Grows Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

