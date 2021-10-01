Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 64,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

BAH stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

