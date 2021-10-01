Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $333,000 Investment in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.83.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

