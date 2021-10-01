Globeflex Capital L P Sells 860 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Surmodics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $771.28 million, a P/E ratio of 556.06, a P/E/G ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $139,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $343,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $695,714. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

