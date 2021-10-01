Globeflex Capital L P Takes $367,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,446,000 after purchasing an additional 640,256 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,268,000 after purchasing an additional 310,764 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 836,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,096,000 after purchasing an additional 43,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

