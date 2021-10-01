Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,331,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,799,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 102,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in General Motors by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in General Motors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,125,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $539,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $52.71 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

