Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,970 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,681,000 after buying an additional 344,262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 433.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,954,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.64 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

