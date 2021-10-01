Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $344,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 772,987 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,746,000. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after purchasing an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

O opened at $64.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.