Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,150 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDD opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDD shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

