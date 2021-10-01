GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann Sells 7,500 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $302,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karsten Voermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $409,375.00.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.61. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 23.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

