Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a d rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $152.29 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.03, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.29.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $3,154,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $1,279,194.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,986 shares of company stock valued at $30,674,420. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 149,978 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.