GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,823 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,868,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,646 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $105,458,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,420,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,224,000 after acquiring an additional 584,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,676,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,581,000 after acquiring an additional 645,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 66.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,540,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after buying an additional 2,210,988 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $10.32 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

