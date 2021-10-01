Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GROUF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

