Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 40.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Century Bancorp by 53.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,994,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,401,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.02. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.82 and a 1 year high of $121.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day moving average of $111.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.24 per share, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 531 shares of company stock valued at $60,674 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

