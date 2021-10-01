Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

NYSE:PSA opened at $297.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.15. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.