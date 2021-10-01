Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $32.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $366.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.17. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

