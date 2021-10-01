Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $677,000 Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter worth about $513,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

PKOH opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $323.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.