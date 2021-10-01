Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $392,000 in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,017,000 after buying an additional 498,187 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 903,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 464,572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 342,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,950,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,192,000 after buying an additional 281,998 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

