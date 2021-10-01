Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,381 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

