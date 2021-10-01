Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Gap Up to $16.30

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $16.80. Graphite Bio shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRPH. Cowen began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). On average, research analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,374,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,863,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

