Gravity Finance Price Hits $0.0120 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $81,619.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00066379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00105071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00142022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,042.93 or 1.00146485 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.72 or 0.06776189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

