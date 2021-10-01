Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,326,000 after purchasing an additional 291,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,181,000 after purchasing an additional 111,742 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 327,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 164.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.40 and a 200 day moving average of $157.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.58 and a 52 week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.