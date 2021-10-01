Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $867,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.77 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.