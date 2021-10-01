Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $288,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 832,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACM opened at $63.15 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.34.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

