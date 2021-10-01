Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $2,192,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 316.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $40,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $1,228,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.92.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

